Love goes beyond borders!

Doreen and Konstantin‘s traditional wedding in Ghana was all shades of beautiful. As you know, the traditional ceremony is centered around the bride so Doreen’s culture was in focus plus the groom and his family’s culture was also celebrated. Each moment of their joyous celebration was beautifully captured by CASTY MOMENTS and planned by 365eventsgh.

Keep scrolling and enjoy every moment. You can also see more wedding features here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Groom: @c_onc_t

Bride: @doreen_opoku

Photography: @casty_moments_gh

Kente: @kente_pa_gh

Planner: @365eventsgh