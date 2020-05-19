Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Love goes beyond borders!

Doreen and Konstantin‘s traditional wedding in Ghana was all shades of beautiful. As you know, the traditional ceremony is centered around the bride so Doreen’s culture was in focus plus the groom and his family’s culture was also celebrated. Each moment of their joyous celebration was beautifully captured by CASTY MOMENTS and planned by 365eventsgh.

Keep scrolling and enjoy every moment. You can also see more wedding features here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

 

Credits

Groom@c_onc_t
Bride@doreen_opoku
Photography@casty_moments_gh
Kente@kente_pa_gh
Planner: @365eventsgh

 

 

