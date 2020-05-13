Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

Style

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

Style

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Style

Fe Noel's Daughter of The Soil Collection Has ALL The Looks We Are Eyeing Post Quarantine

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Our Editors Served Major Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week

Style

BN Collection To Closet: Idia Aisien in Emmy Kasbit

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lisa Folawiyo, Yasmin Furmie , Denola Grey And More

Style

Serena Williams Is The Face of the Stuart Weitzman SS20 Campaign!

Promotions Style

Find out about Feyisola Adeyemi, 'Luxury by Feyi' + Her Journey to building a Successful Brand

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

AsoEbi Bella

Published

5 hours ago

 on

@_odion_

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@funke.shotinrin in @versatilebay

Photo @biyiadeleke

@_kemii

Photography by @klalaphotography

Hand fan @nenejewellryandcraft Photography @imgartistry

Photo- @klalaphotography Mua- @beautybyqueen

@jenifa_bass Dress- @endalineclothiers Beat- @wendizbeauty

@zalahari_

@take_kare_kay at #lovetothemax2020 Dress- @verastitches

@houseofkheerah

AsoEbiBella

@mofedamijo

MUA- @golden_glitterz_kn

@mevesi.ng

@soniabellas_trendz

@toosweetannangh Outfit by- @charleskolz Footwear- @glitterati_ferrare

@fis.ayo Dress- @gracie_abby Makeup- @topaltouch

Photography @sekoprince_studios

@esianderson

@itsreallynana

AsoEbiBella

@label_by_katieo

@nanaadjoawalker

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

@itua_ in @itua_stitches

@therealmisshollie

@modishbyrenee

@branoh

@obi_sky

Kids!

Photographer- @yinkafaladephotog Shoot Coordinator @b_ajideclothing

#AsoEbiBella

Outfit- @seamsbysheun

Photographer @yinkafaladephotog

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php