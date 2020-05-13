AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

@_odion_
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@funke.shotinrin in @versatilebay
Photo @biyiadeleke
@_kemii
Photography by @klalaphotography
Hand fan @nenejewellryandcraft Photography @imgartistry
Photo- @klalaphotography Mua- @beautybyqueen
@jenifa_bass Dress- @endalineclothiers Beat- @wendizbeauty
@zalahari_
@take_kare_kay at #lovetothemax2020 Dress- @verastitches
@houseofkheerah
AsoEbiBella
@mofedamijo
MUA- @golden_glitterz_kn
@mevesi.ng
@soniabellas_trendz
@toosweetannangh Outfit by- @charleskolz Footwear- @glitterati_ferrare
@fis.ayo Dress- @gracie_abby Makeup- @topaltouch
Photography @sekoprince_studios
@esianderson
@itsreallynana
AsoEbiBella
@label_by_katieo
@nanaadjoawalker
@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames
@itua_ in @itua_stitches
@therealmisshollie
@modishbyrenee
@branoh
@obi_sky
Kids!
Photographer- @yinkafaladephotog Shoot Coordinator @b_ajideclothing
#AsoEbiBella
Outfit- @seamsbysheun
Photographer @yinkafaladephotog
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!