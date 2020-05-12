Style
Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana’s New Dating Series on IGTV
Style and Beauty Influencer Kitan Akinniraye aka Kiitana shared the most hilarious new IGTV series on her Instagram called ‘Love it Or Leave It’. Featuring a speed dating segment with hilarious commentary on each date, even if you’re like us and you don’t necessarily love reality or dating shows, trust us this is a must watch!
We don’t want to give you any spoilers so make sure you watch below!
It’s finally out! We thought it’d be really fun to start a series of quarantine FaceTime dates 😭 hope you enjoy episode 1. Make sure you watch till the end to see who he picks! DM us if you or anyone you know would like to be on the show! Co-stars – @fayyebae, @killakyyah Guest star – @ajoseaj New episodes every week!