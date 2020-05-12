Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana’s New Dating Series on IGTV

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Style and Beauty Influencer Kitan Akinniraye aka Kiitana shared the most hilarious new IGTV series on her Instagram called ‘Love it Or Leave It’. Featuring a speed dating segment with hilarious commentary on each date, even if you’re like us and you don’t necessarily love reality or dating shows, trust us this is a must watch!

We don’t want to give you any spoilers so make sure you watch below!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

