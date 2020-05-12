Fe Noel’s Daughter of The Soil Collection Has ALL The Looks We Are Eyeing Post Quarantine

Much loved Grenadian brand Fe Noel is back with their Resort 2020 Lookbook for the collection titled ‘Daughter of the Soil”.

In a statement from the brand .

Inspired by the Caribbean Island Grenada

Our woman is sensual , effortless, and free. Intentionally combining culture and glamour.

Check out the full collection below!

See more here at www.fenoel.com Credits In Collaboration with artist Cliffannie Forrester Photographer: @itayshaphoto

Stylist: @jan.quammie

MUA: @makeupbyjoel

Hair: @naeemahlafond

Set Design: @kevinfernandeznyc

Model: @fatoujobeofficial / @statemgmt

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!