Fe Noel’s Daughter of The Soil Collection Has ALL The Looks We Are Eyeing Post Quarantine
Much loved Grenadian brand Fe Noel is back with their Resort 2020 Lookbook for the collection titled ‘Daughter of the Soil”.
In a statement from the brand .
Inspired by the Caribbean Island Grenada
Our woman is sensual , effortless, and free. Intentionally combining culture and glamour.
Check out the full collection below!
See more here at www.fenoel.com
Credits
In Collaboration with artist Cliffannie Forrester
Photographer: @itayshaphoto
Stylist: @jan.quammie
MUA: @makeupbyjoel
Hair: @naeemahlafond
Set Design: @kevinfernandeznyc
Model: @fatoujobeofficial / @statemgmt