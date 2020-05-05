Everything We Know About Vector & Masterkraft’s Forthcoming EP – “Crossroads” + Listen to “If We Must (Sun x Rain)”

Vector teamed up with award-winning producer, Masterkraft (MASTAA) for the release of this new track titled “If We Must (Sun x Rain)“, off their forthcoming EP “Crossroads“.

“Crossroads” is a 5-track extended play featuring DJ Neptune and DJ Magnum.

Talking about the forthcoming EP:

MASTAA has proven yet again that he is the craft of music and Vector brought lyrics, wordplay and rap like it has never been heard before. This EP is the redefinition of rap in the African music landscape or perhaps the real definition of rhythm and poetry.

This EP is a journey into something new, eclectic, rhythmic, and refreshingly different. Using a mix of English, Yoruba and pidgin, and a medley of sounds deliberately arranged to stun and delight at the same time, Vector and MASTAA introduce us to a tune that adopts signature from all kinds of African sound, fused it nicely with the rhythm and pace that’s unique to rap and created a revolution – Rapfrobeat. The new sub-genre will definitely open the doors to a new wave of music and musicians.

This body of work will entertain you, it’ll cause you to reflect, make your face blossom into a smile because the joy flowing through your ears will be too much to contain. Of course, you’ll bop your head and if you let yourself go your feet will move to the rhythm of a sound that can only be described as distinct. This body of work is a deviation from the norm designed to captivate the sense. If rebellion was music, this would be it.