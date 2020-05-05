Connect with us

Music

Everything We Know About Vector & Masterkraft's Forthcoming EP - "Crossroads" + Listen to "If We Must (Sun x Rain)"

Events Music

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Simi is giving Pregnant Mums-to-be Dance Inspiration with the #DudukeChallenge | Watch the Cute Video

Music Scoop

iLLBliss & Waje are Speaking out in Support of Clarence Peters

Music Sweet Spot

Chris Brown had the Sweetest Birthday Celebration all thanks to his Daughter Royalty 

Music

New Video: Dayo Amusa - Igbin

Music Scoop

John Legend is British GQ’s Hype for the Week

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Music

WATCH this Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol's Track "Suzanna"

Music

Everything We Know About Vector & Masterkraft’s Forthcoming EP – “Crossroads” + Listen to “If We Must (Sun x Rain)”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Vector teamed up with award-winning producer, Masterkraft (MASTAA) for the release of this new track titled “If We Must (Sun x Rain)“, off their forthcoming EP “Crossroads“.

Crossroads” is a 5-track extended play featuring DJ Neptune and DJ Magnum.

Talking about the forthcoming EP:

MASTAA has proven yet again that he is the craft of music and Vector brought lyrics, wordplay and rap like it has never been heard before. This EP is the redefinition of rap in the African music landscape or perhaps the real definition of rhythm and poetry.

This EP is a journey into something new, eclectic, rhythmic, and refreshingly different. Using a mix of English, Yoruba and pidgin, and a medley of sounds deliberately arranged to stun and delight at the same time, Vector and MASTAA introduce us to a tune that adopts signature from all kinds of African sound, fused it nicely with the rhythm and pace that’s unique to rap and created a revolution – Rapfrobeat. The new sub-genre will definitely open the doors to a new wave of music and musicians.

This body of work will entertain you, it’ll cause you to reflect, make your face blossom into a smile because the joy flowing through your ears will be too much to contain. Of course, you’ll bop your head and if you let yourself go your feet will move to the rhythm of a sound that can only be described as distinct. This body of work is a deviation from the norm designed to captivate the sense. If rebellion was music, this would be it.

Listen to “If We Must (Sun x Rain)” below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Your Better Self with Akanna: Men Need Men Too

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Advertisement
css.php