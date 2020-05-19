Connect with us

Style

WATCH: Catherine Kariuki Spills The Tea On Motherhood, Blended Families and More On The Newest Issue of True Love Magazine East Africa

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sharon Ooja, Idia Aisien , Kaylah Oniwo And More

Style

This Vitamin C Inspired Makeup Look Is Practically Made for Summer

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love CoolAfricanMerch New "Stay Home" Capsule Collection

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

Beauty Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

Style

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro 'Made in Africa'

Style

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

Music Style

RiRi is teaching us how to Keep Summer Alive with a New Eyewear Collection

Style

We're Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa's Shoe Closet

Style

WATCH: Catherine Kariuki Spills The Tea On Motherhood, Blended Families and More On The Newest Issue of True Love Magazine East Africa

BellaNaija Style

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Kenyan fashionista Catherine Kariuki is the cover star for True Love Magazine East Africa‘s Mother’s Day issue!

She looked stunning in a floral embroidery detail dress with pleated sleeves, a chic bob and flattering, monochromatic makeup .

The image consultant , Youtuber and fashionista was super excited about the cover, taking to her Instagram page to share the snippets of her new cover with her followers. Her caption said:

Let’s start the new week with a bang, shall we? I am so honored to be this month’s @truelove_ea Cover Girl for their Mother’s Day Issue! Grab your digital copy to read all about my Motherhood journey and everything in between. 🥰
.
.
Special thanks to the team that made all this possible:
Photography: @royalreelphotography_
Makeup: @nzilanikimani
Hair: @crownedbyronnie
Shoot Assistant: @sungit_diaries .
.
Location: The Loft Apartments

True Love Magazine East Africa also shared excerpts from the magazine on their Instagram page saying:

Guys it’s that time you’ve all been waiting for!!!! @fashionablestepmum is spilling all the tea .

Head over to our YouTube channel (Carole Mandi Media) or you can alternatively click the link below

Check out the interview and behind the scenes shoot below!

Read more on the cover issue on their Instagram

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs
Advertisement
css.php