WATCH: Catherine Kariuki Spills The Tea On Motherhood, Blended Families and More On The Newest Issue of True Love Magazine East Africa

Kenyan fashionista Catherine Kariuki is the cover star for True Love Magazine East Africa‘s Mother’s Day issue!

She looked stunning in a floral embroidery detail dress with pleated sleeves, a chic bob and flattering, monochromatic makeup .

The image consultant , Youtuber and fashionista was super excited about the cover, taking to her Instagram page to share the snippets of her new cover with her followers. Her caption said:

Let’s start the new week with a bang, shall we? I am so honored to be this month’s @truelove_ea Cover Girl for their Mother’s Day Issue! Grab your digital copy to read all about my Motherhood journey and everything in between. 🥰

Special thanks to the team that made all this possible:

Photography: @royalreelphotography_

Makeup: @nzilanikimani

Hair: @crownedbyronnie

Shoot Assistant: @sungit_diaries .

Location: The Loft Apartments

True Love Magazine East Africa also shared excerpts from the magazine on their Instagram page saying:

Guys it’s that time you’ve all been waiting for!!!! @fashionablestepmum is spilling all the tea . Head over to our YouTube channel (Carole Mandi Media) or you can alternatively click the link below

Check out the interview and behind the scenes shoot below!

Read more on the cover issue on their Instagram

