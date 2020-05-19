Good News: Nigerian Brand Titi Adesa Lands Its First Marie Claire Feature!

Connect with us

Heralded by Marie Claire  as the chic summer slides to know about on their ‘The Best Chic Sandals to see you through this Summer (and next)’ edit; these Nigerian ‘Made in Italy’ brand Titi Adesa slides are featured on a list that includes other standout contemporary brands Manu Atelier, Staud & The Row.

Lead Image Courtesy: Schick Magazine

 

According to the brand the Feeling Lucky slides are  ‘inspired by optimism & designed with hand-finished Swarovski crystals, and are an elegant glittery staple for every wardrobe‘.

 

 

Check out the full list here

Visit the brand on their website

