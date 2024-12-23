Jada Pollock on Navigating a Successful Career and Motherhood in New Marie Claire Feature

Jada Pollock, a music manager and visionary entrepreneur, has played a key role in the careers of global stars like Wizkid, Chris Brown, Tinchy Strider, and Skyla Tylaa. Recently, she was featured in Marie Claire, where she opened up about her journey of navigating a successful career while embracing the challenges and joys of motherhood.

In the feature, Jada shares personal experiences and insights into balancing a high-powered professional life with raising her two energetic boys. She reflects on the challenges she’s faced, both professionally and personally, the valuable lessons she’s learned along the way, and how these experiences have shaped her career and contributed to her growth as an individual.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On Discovering Her Strength

“The most surprising thing I’ve learned about myself on my journey is the depth of my strength and determination. I’ve discovered that I can push myself to my ultimate limits, often exceeding what I thought was possible.

I’ve also come to embrace multitasking at its highest level, seamlessly juggling various responsibilities and challenges while being a full-time present mum to two very energetic boys -This ability to adapt and thrive in demanding situations has not only showcased my resilience but also revealed a level of tenacity I didn’t fully recognize in myself before. It’s been an enlightening experience that has reshaped my understanding of my capabilities.”

On Staying Focused During Hard Times

“Honestly, I just stay focused and hopeful. I believe that positivity can be a powerful tool, and those who know me can attest to my optimistic outlook, even in challenging situations. I make a conscious effort to keep my faith high and remind myself that setbacks are often just stepping stones to success.

I’m naturally a bit of a risk-taker, which means I’m comfortable navigating uncertainty. This mindset helps me embrace challenges rather than shy away from them, allowing me to stay motivated and resilient no matter what I encounter.”

On Her Journey and Growth

“When I reflect on my journey from where I started to where I am now, I feel an immense sense of pride in my bravery and the risks I’ve taken along the way to get here.. Growing up in South London, I often dreamed of the life I now lead. Infact, I’ve probably suppressed my very own dreams and ambitions.

Being able to work in the capacity I do with my partner, who happens to be one of the most talented musicians while being able to raise a family is one of the biggest blessings. As I turned 40, I experienced extreme anxiety, prompting me to ask myself a pivotal question: If you could ask your younger self where you would be at 40, what would you say?

My answer would be a resounding affirmation that I am exactly where I envisioned myself. This realisation empowered me to embrace my journey fully, and since then, I’ve never looked back. I take pride in not only achieving my dreams but also in the courage it took to pursue them relentlessly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

Read the full article here

Photography by: @shotz4eva

Make up by: @harriotsglam

Hair by: @scholarose @only1msrose_

Video content by: @allstarsocials