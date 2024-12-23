See Photos from Toke Makinwa’s Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Toke Makinwa is in the Christmas spirit, and she’s spreading it in the most heartwarming way. The media personality and entrepreneur hosted a beautiful praise breakfast, bringing together her closest friends and colleagues to celebrate the season with gratitude and worship.

The intimate gathering was filled with love, laughter, and powerful moments of praise, led by gospel sensations Adeyinka Alaseyori and Obiora Obiwon. Among the familiar faces were Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Bukunmi Adeaga–Ilori (Kiekie), Tomike Adeoye, Adebola Williams, Emmanuel Taymesan, Tania Omotayo, and many more who joined Toke in thanking God for His goodness.

Reflecting on the year, Toke shared:

Ending the year with immense GRATITUDE….. 🙏 I decided to throw a praise breakfast with a small group of friends. 2024, the “no Gree for anybody year”. Funny, even the devil heard us all so loud and decided not to gree for us but we serve a living GOD. It was a GOOD year because God is good. I have chosen to only call 2024 GOOD. Everything with God is good and regardless of how life was lifing, God was Godding too and where there was a casting down, our heads were lifted high, Sooo high. Thank you for saving us, thank you for keeping every single promise, I tore up my prayer requests at some point in this same year but ABBA you heard it all and kept every single promise to me. Thank you for not seeing me like the world sees me, thank you for not judging me. I have brought your children together cos my own KPI is to know God and let the world he has given me experience him so this is how we go into 2025. …

See photos from the event: