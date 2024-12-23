“The Best Part of Me is That I’m You” – Nancy Isime’s Letter to Herself is Giving Us All the Feels

Recently, Nancy Isime celebrated her 33rd birthday in style, and today, she’s written a heartfelt letter to herself. In the letter, she talks about being intentional with her goals, creating a boundary to protect herself, taking care of herself and the ones she loves, and staying true to herself.

This letter highlights the importance of self love, reflection and appreciation, and it’s leaving us in our feels.



Today I want to thank ME!! Thank you Nancy for the gift of you.

Thank you for seeing, choosing and loving every bit of me even before the world joined the party. Thank you for taking care of me and the people you love the way you do Nancy. Thank you for being a good person through and through.

Most importantly, thank you for the boundaries you’ve created to protect me and for being strict about these boundaries. You’re the kindest person I know Nancy, thank you for being Kind not Nice.

For being a giver even when you’re in need yourself. Thank you for doing the inner work to heal, to keep your Aura pristine and to discover/Love You. For being intentional about you, your goals and your growth. Thank you for allowing, accepting and giving love so freely…

Read the full note of gratitude below: