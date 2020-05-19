Connect with us

Estare's New Series Is a One-Stop Shop for All Your Influencer Business Questions

Good News: Nigerian Brand Titi Adesa Lands Its First Marie Claire Feature!

WATCH: Catherine Kariuki Spills The Tea On Motherhood, Blended Families and More On The Newest Issue of True Love Magazine East Africa

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sharon Ooja, Idia Aisien , Kaylah Oniwo And More

This Vitamin C Inspired Makeup Look Is Practically Made for Summer

Trust Us, You'll Love CoolAfricanMerch New "Stay Home" Capsule Collection

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro 'Made in Africa'

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!

On her Instagram she shared:

super excited (actually I’m mad nervous 😂) to present my very first live session in a series of open, honest and real conversations – beginning with a session with my very own right hand woman @frkle of @thefifthagency!!

In this session we’ll be delving into the more serious side of influencer life- covering topics such as:⁣
• when is the right time to seek management/ representation ⁣
• understanding contracts and legal terms⁣
• does management HAVE to take over my Instagram? ⁣
• help in finding your niche⁣
• understanding and calculating rates⁣

Don’t want to ramble on, join us this Sunday, right here- at 6pm GMT for a chinwag! 🥳

Watch the full video below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E S T A R E (@estaregrams) on

 

