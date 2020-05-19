Style
Estare’s New Series Is a One-Stop Shop for All Your Influencer Business Questions
Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!
On her Instagram she shared:
super excited (actually I’m mad nervous 😂) to present my very first live session in a series of open, honest and real conversations – beginning with a session with my very own right hand woman @frkle of @thefifthagency!!
In this session we’ll be delving into the more serious side of influencer life- covering topics such as:
• when is the right time to seek management/ representation
• understanding contracts and legal terms
• does management HAVE to take over my Instagram?
• help in finding your niche
• understanding and calculating rates
Don’t want to ramble on, join us this Sunday, right here- at 6pm GMT for a chinwag! 🥳
Watch the full video below!
View this post on Instagram