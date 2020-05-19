Estare’s New Series Is a One-Stop Shop for All Your Influencer Business Questions

Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!

On her Instagram she shared:

super excited (actually I’m mad nervous 😂) to present my very first live session in a series of open, honest and real conversations – beginning with a session with my very own right hand woman @frkle of @thefifthagency!!

⁣

In this session we’ll be delving into the more serious side of influencer life- covering topics such as:⁣

• when is the right time to seek management/ representation ⁣

• understanding contracts and legal terms⁣

• does management HAVE to take over my Instagram? ⁣

• help in finding your niche⁣

• understanding and calculating rates⁣

⁣

Don’t want to ramble on, join us this Sunday, right here- at 6pm GMT for a chinwag! 🥳

Watch the full video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E S T A R E (@estaregrams) on May 17, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!