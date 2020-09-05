Connect with us

Estare Just Served Every Single Look You Need To Update Your Wardrobe

BellaNaija Style

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Estare always come through with the lewks and this new fashion reel is no different!

On her Instagram she shared:

classy, sweet and sassy- a few different versions of me, depending on the occasion, regardless you’ll find me in these sunshine colours all summer long! ✨💛

comment below which look is your favourite!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E S T A R E (@estaregrams) on

Credits

Look 1
dress: @lacademie_
shoes: @asos

Look 2
dress: @privacypls
sandals: @hermes

Look 3
dress: @kaicollective
shoes: @aminamuaddi

Look 4
set: @camilacoelhocollection
shoes: @misslolaofficial

