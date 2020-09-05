We Love Everything About This Ohene Mantse Collection & Campaign

Story by Ekow Barnes

In a statement from the brand:

Ohene Mantse is a young Ghanaian designer who is committed to refreshing the West African, and especially the Ghanaian traditional wardrobe for both men and women. The brand aims to create more timeless and conscious pieces that are fashionable without being fashion-fickle. Ohene Mantse aims to be a strong defender of sustainability and transparency in the fashion sector, most of their tie-dye was made by him, in collaboration with independent women artisans from Ghana.

The brand believes that respect is something you earn, therefore your surroundings and the people around you need to be respected.

From the beginning of this pandemic, he decided to work directly with independent tie-dye women to ensure direct salaries. The brand has also indeed taken a responsible approach using organic fabrics, such as cotton and silk, then coloured through natural dyes for their new SS20/21.

For their debut collection, Ohene Mantse embarked on a celebration of colour for their SS20/21 campaign creating a tableau of pastel and neutral-toned reminiscent of the rise and setting of the sun and was inspired by the rich cultural crossbreeding and the raw and sunny Dixcove community settings, in complete freedom through vast landscapes and the life of the pulsating communities in Ghana.

Ohene Mantse brand unveils a collection that is inspired by nature and is meant to transmit power, energy, and freedom. Having the freedom to your own imagination reinvigorates your mind, body & soul. View the endless sea and the blue sky merged into a horizon to create stunning visuals.

The scenery reflects Ohene Mantse’s perspective on the newly gained view of the roots, values ​​, and visions of our new world.