Connect with us

Promotions Style

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Movies & TV Promotions

Get Ready for Fun & Excitement at it's Climax this September with these 11 New Series on Showmax

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

Promotions

Hurray! There is so much to Win in the Ongoing Mega Millions Promo from 9Mobile + Customers get to Enjoy 100% Data Bonus

Events Promotions

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

Promotions

JCDecaux Grace Lake is taking its commitment to Lagos a notch higher with the expansion of LATIS across the State

Events Promotions

The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

Events Promotions

Introducing Lush Hair's New Crochet Designs as launched at the NASHCO Annual Beauty Fair in Lagos

Promotions

Become Your Own Boss! Learn How to Create Your Own Profitable Business with Stephanie Kalu-Uche

Promotions

To foster the Financial Inclusion Drive in Nigeria, CBN approves 9PSB (Payment Service Bank) with USSD *990#

Promotions

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More – Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

BellaNaija.com

Published

30 mins ago

 on

What’s more exciting than a fabulous luxury sale?

Polo Avenue presents the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some of the finest luxury fashion pieces with a massive discount. From Gucci to Bottega Veneta, Berluti to Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Valentino; there’s a wide range of exquisite brands to shop from till you drop!


The Sale detail is as follows:

Date: Monday, September 7th – 18th, 2020.
Venue: Polo Avenue Flagship store at Polo Towers, 166 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, opposite Radisson Blu, Victoria Island.

Or

Polo Avenue Boutique, at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Take advantage of this Summer Sale to enjoy amazing discounts on all your favorite luxury fashion brands. To unlock your discount, use the code: Pass01 in-store.


Here is a video that spotlights some of the brands to have your eyes on during the sale:


For more information
Visit @thepoloavenue
www.poloavenue.com

_____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php