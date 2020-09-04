Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More – Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

What’s more exciting than a fabulous luxury sale?

Polo Avenue presents the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some of the finest luxury fashion pieces with a massive discount. From Gucci to Bottega Veneta, Berluti to Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Valentino; there’s a wide range of exquisite brands to shop from till you drop!



The Sale detail is as follows:

Date: Monday, September 7th – 18th, 2020.

Venue: Polo Avenue Flagship store at Polo Towers, 166 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, opposite Radisson Blu, Victoria Island.

Or

Polo Avenue Boutique, at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Take advantage of this Summer Sale to enjoy amazing discounts on all your favorite luxury fashion brands. To unlock your discount, use the code: Pass01 in-store.



Here is a video that spotlights some of the brands to have your eyes on during the sale:



For more information

Visit @thepoloavenue

www.poloavenue.com

_____________________________________________________________________

