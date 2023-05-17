Just In: All the Details on Titi Adesa’s Harrods Debut & Launch Event

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Titi Adesa, the renowned Nigerian luxury shoe brand, has successfully launched its UK retail presence with a highly anticipated debut at London’s prestigious department store, Harrods. Founded by the talented Titi Adesanya, this eponymous brand has become a favorite among an array of renowned stars, including Jennifer Hudson, Emily Blunt, Munroe Bergdorf, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Olivia Palermo, Alisha Wainwright, Maude Apatow from Euphoria, Sarah Drew from Grey’s Anatomy, and acclaimed author Chimamanda Adichie. Notably, the brand gained significant recognition when it was featured in Beyonce‘s illustrious Black Parade list. With its exquisite designs and unparalleled craftsmanship, Titi Adesa has garnered immense patronage from women both locally and internationally, solidifying its position as a leading force in the world of luxury footwear.

Ethically & delicately hand-crafted in Milan, the Titi Adesa brand is created for the contemporary woman with a youthful essence, and was launched in August 2019 . Each collection blends understated elegance and modern femininity in sophisticated, minimal silhouettes. The brand was also selected as FootwearNews’ Emerging Talent of the Year at the 35th Annual FNAA Achievement Awards .

On May 11th, the brand also hosted an intimate cocktail & dinner, to celebrate the launch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @titiadesa

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Titi Adesa (@titiadesa____)

 

Speaking about the launch the brands founder Titi Adesanya shared on Instagram:

About last night celebrating @TitiAdesa____ at @Harrods! 💎🇬🇧

SO excited that we’ve found a home in Harrods Shoe Heaven for our amazing TA queens to experience our brand more intimately. Schooling in England, London has become a second home and I’m looking forward to building our brand further with the Harrods family, a dream I’ve had since I started this journey in 2019.

Beyond grateful to our UK clients who have supported us from the start, been patient with their orders and sometimes, long-wait times for restocks — now you can try, buy and share with friends! If you’re in London or visiting, make sure you head over to the iconic retail landmark to shop our Summer ‘23 edit which includes our best-sellers till date and exclusive new styles 💜✨ To a great year ahead for @TitiAdesa____ by His grace! 🙏🏽💫

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

