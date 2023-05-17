Just In: All the Details on Titi Adesa’s Harrods Debut & Launch Event

Titi Adesa, the renowned Nigerian luxury shoe brand, has successfully launched its UK retail presence with a highly anticipated debut at London’s prestigious department store, Harrods. Founded by the talented Titi Adesanya, this eponymous brand has become a favorite among an array of renowned stars, including Jennifer Hudson, Emily Blunt, Munroe Bergdorf, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Olivia Palermo, Alisha Wainwright, Maude Apatow from Euphoria, Sarah Drew from Grey’s Anatomy, and acclaimed author Chimamanda Adichie. Notably, the brand gained significant recognition when it was featured in Beyonce‘s illustrious Black Parade list. With its exquisite designs and unparalleled craftsmanship, Titi Adesa has garnered immense patronage from women both locally and internationally, solidifying its position as a leading force in the world of luxury footwear.

Ethically & delicately hand-crafted in Milan, the Titi Adesa brand is created for the contemporary woman with a youthful essence, and was launched in August 2019 . Each collection blends understated elegance and modern femininity in sophisticated, minimal silhouettes. The brand was also selected as FootwearNews’ Emerging Talent of the Year at the 35th Annual FNAA Achievement Awards .

On May 11th, the brand also hosted an intimate cocktail & dinner, to celebrate the launch.

Speaking about the launch the brands founder Titi Adesanya shared on Instagram: