8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

We Are Crushing Hard On Issa Rae's Scene-Stealing Look At Her Latest Outing

You Need to Try Sisi Yemmie’s Braised Vegetable Rice Recipe This Weekend

Lani Adeoye is the First African to Win the "Salone Satellite" Competition in Milan!

Our Style Stars Look Divine in White this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 199

WATCH: V&A Museum's Exclusive Video Interview with Legendary Fashion Designer – Shade Thomas-Fahm

Everything You Need To Know About Idris & Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Genderless Skincare Brand

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks| Edition 132

Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At Meme Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2022 Lookbook

Temi Otedola Was A Sight To Behold At The National Film Awards

8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.

During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.

Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.

Joy Kendi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joy Kendi🇰🇪 (@justjoykendi)

Dress:  @ziafrica

Hair: @makeupcloudke

Heels & Bag: @fleeklondon

Nancie Mwai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancie Mwai (@nanciemwai)

Outfit: @shopnewlevel 

Catherine Kariuku

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CATHERINE (@fashionablestepmum)

Maureen Waititu

Dress: @boldnchic_
Makeup: @linda_jenna
Hair: @doctorwigske

Hali Oduor

Set: @livehekaya 

Heels: @prettylittlething

Nyawira Mumenya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

Sarah Hassan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sarah hassan (@hassansarah)

Dress: @house_of_chockers

Nikita Kering

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kering’ (@nikita_kering)

Hair @medigahlondonhair
MakeUp @rukybeau
Hairstylist @miss._hilda
Stylist @bestofdegah
Photographer @deco_abdi &
@golden_eye_creation

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

