8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.

During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.

Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.

Joy Kendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Kendi🇰🇪 (@justjoykendi)

Dress: @ziafrica

Hair: @makeupcloudke

Heels & Bag: @fleeklondon

Nancie Mwai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancie Mwai (@nanciemwai)

Outfit: @shopnewlevel

Catherine Kariuku

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CATHERINE (@fashionablestepmum)

Maureen Waititu

Dress: @boldnchic_

Makeup: @linda_jenna

Hair: @doctorwigske

Hali Oduor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hali Oduor | Travel & Fashion (@halioduor)

Set: @livehekaya

Heels: @prettylittlething

Nyawira Mumenya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

Sarah Hassan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarah hassan (@hassansarah)

Dress: @house_of_chockers

Nikita Kering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kering’ (@nikita_kering)

Hair @medigahlondonhair

MakeUp @rukybeau

Hairstylist @miss._hilda

Stylist @bestofdegah

Photographer @deco_abdi &

@golden_eye_creation

