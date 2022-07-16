Style
8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas
Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.
During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.
Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.
Joy Kendi
Dress: @ziafrica
Hair: @makeupcloudke
Heels & Bag: @fleeklondon
Nancie Mwai
Outfit: @shopnewlevel
Catherine Kariuku
Maureen Waititu
Dress: @boldnchic_
Makeup: @linda_jenna
Hair: @doctorwigske
Hali Oduor
Set: @livehekaya
Heels: @prettylittlething
Nyawira Mumenya
Sarah Hassan
Dress: @house_of_chockers
Nikita Kering
Hair @medigahlondonhair
MakeUp @rukybeau
Hairstylist @miss._hilda
Stylist @bestofdegah
Photographer @deco_abdi &
@golden_eye_creation
