Connect with us

Style

Outfit Inspiration: This Didi Stone Look Is For Closing Major Deals On A Monday

Style

8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

Style

We Are Crushing Hard On Issa Rae's Scene-Stealing Look At Her Latest Outing

Style

You Need to Try Sisi Yemmie’s Braised Vegetable Rice Recipe This Weekend

Style

Lani Adeoye is the First African to Win the "Salone Satellite" Competition in Milan!

Style

Our Style Stars Look Divine in White this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 199

Style

WATCH: V&A Museum's Exclusive Video Interview with Legendary Fashion Designer – Shade Thomas-Fahm

Style

Everything You Need To Know About Idris & Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Genderless Skincare Brand

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks| Edition 132

Style

Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At Meme Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2022 Lookbook

Style

Outfit Inspiration: This Didi Stone Look Is For Closing Major Deals On A Monday

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Paris-based Congolese model and influencer Didi Olomide, aka Didi Stone, is one #BellaStylista who nails it every time. From unmissable beauty moments that we always try to recreate to red carpet-worthy dresses and casual ensembles – Didi doesn’t miss the mark.

Recently, the style star stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble, and we think it might be one of her best looks yet!

Posed for a set of stunning images lensed by Graig LaBranche, she delivered a look to win all bossy workwear ensembles – a shirt dress featuring a white long sleeve top and a plaid bottom with a front slit. Didi paired the outfit with the gorgeous Vivienne Westwood Neysa necklace, a black mini bag and matching sky-high chunky strappy heels, which took the power-dressing to the next level. 

She completed her look with glossy lips and a flattering spiky updo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Credits

Photography: @mrlabranche

Necklace: @viviennewestwood

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…
css.php