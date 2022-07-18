Outfit Inspiration: This Didi Stone Look Is For Closing Major Deals On A Monday

Paris-based Congolese model and influencer Didi Olomide, aka Didi Stone, is one #BellaStylista who nails it every time. From unmissable beauty moments that we always try to recreate to red carpet-worthy dresses and casual ensembles – Didi doesn’t miss the mark.

Recently, the style star stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble, and we think it might be one of her best looks yet!

Posed for a set of stunning images lensed by Graig LaBranche, she delivered a look to win all bossy workwear ensembles – a shirt dress featuring a white long sleeve top and a plaid bottom with a front slit. Didi paired the outfit with the gorgeous Vivienne Westwood Neysa necklace, a black mini bag and matching sky-high chunky strappy heels, which took the power-dressing to the next level.

She completed her look with glossy lips and a flattering spiky updo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Credits

Photography: @mrlabranche

Necklace: @viviennewestwood

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.