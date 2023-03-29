Connect with us

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to the Office | Issue 165

With Over $1 Million In The Bag From 2022, Kenyan Influencer - Achieng Agutu - Takes Dubai

E•S•O by Liman Created this New Collection For the Stylish Woman | See the Lookbook

#BBTitans: Take A Look At Kanaga Jnr's Stand Out Style Moments

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shakes Up The Internet With His ‘Kemeje’ For #BBTitans' Eviction Show

We Are Taking Debonair Style Lessons For The Week From Nollywood's Heartthrob - Jim Iyke

#BNSWomensMonth: All The Nuggets from Our #BNSConvos23 with African Leading Women | WATCH

Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Delicious African Okra Soup

Take A Look At Taofeek Abijako's Love Letter To Dad, Presented At New York Fashion Week

How To Make The Best Tasting Butter In 10 Minutes: Yemisi Odusanya Shares Her Secret

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamiOhMyHair (@mamiohmyhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abimbola Jegede 🦄 (@abimbolajae)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet (@violetluxe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Anyansi (@nikkiandtees)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Bennett (@iammarybennett)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

