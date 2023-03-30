Denim Is Reigning Supreme In Spring – See The Top Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 230

Connect with us

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Denim has been a fashion staple for stylish wardrobes for over a century. From workwear to high fashion outfits, this indigo-dyed fabric is one of the most versatile clothing options available for men and women today. Apart from its durability and unique design, denim’s ability to transform from simple to chic with little styling alterations makes it a fashionista’s go-to piece.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor (@trevor_stuurman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nazo Kweta (@nazokweta_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by content creator (@marrissabreann)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicentia ™️ (@msababio)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@_wisaniclothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanga Rams🇿🇦 (@wanga_ramuhuyu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LindyM (@lindelwa.mkhonta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki Osinbajo (@kikiosinbajo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abie Catherine Omoruyi (@disabster)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LISA VICTOR (@asil_fro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

