Double Trouble: Adut & Bior Akech Cover Vogue Australia’s April 2023 Issue

Supermodel Adut Akech introduces the fashion world to her brother Bior Akech, with not one, not two, but three covers in the April 2023 issue of Vogue Australia tagged Rising Up. Marking Bior’s second fashion shoot after the family shoot for the same publication in 2018.

For the cover story, the pair chat about what it’s like to work with your sibling, how their journey to Australia from a Kenyan refugee camp strengthened their familial bond, their fashion family—which includes British Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell—and more.

Styled by Christine Centenera, the duo wear matching looks on all three covers. On the first cover, Adut and Bior Akech don Loewe and Tiffany & Co., and Loewe, Zegna, Van Cleef and Arpels, respectively.

For the second of three collectable covers for Vogue Australia’s April 2023 issue, the siblings wear Prada, Tiffany & Co., Paspaley bracelet and Burberry.

For the final cover, the pair wear Prada, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton.

In the heartfelt feature, Adut reflects on her upbringing, career achievements, and the unbreakable bond with her family following the loss of her father.

We’re all that we had – each other. We had no choice but to be close and stick together. I feel like I’m loving, caring, and I’m very empathetic because that’s something that I saw in my family and my community and my household, knowing that no matter what, these people will always have your back.

Bior also shares his aspirations to pursue a career in modelling, with his sister’s unwavering support.

She gives me inspiration to do better. Modeling is definitely an option and I enjoy it…but I also play soccer, so I want to pursue that.

Read the full issue here.

