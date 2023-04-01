Why Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor & Nana Ama McBrown Slayed Kelvin Vincent’s Women On The March II

Ghana’s multi-award winning fashion stylist, fashion designer and creative director – Kelvin Vincent – celebrates womanhood in grand style with a new volume of his Women on The March project featuring three (3) Ghanaian actresses who are also humanitarians and prominent media personalities – Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor, and Nana Ama McBrown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

Launched on International Women’s Day, The Women On The March project is intended to Motivate, Inspire and Empower (MIE) women towards the attainment of total liberation.

This initiative was birthed as a result of Kelvin’s personal experience of watching his biological mother go through perpetual abuse and eventually lose her life to it, as well as the positive impact of the three (3) other women who raised him thereafter.

Hit the ▶ button below to view Kelvin’s introductory remark:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

In this second volume, Joselyn, Naa and Nana hope to speak their truth, support other women and share their stories for women to find their voices and have control over their lives.

Tagged “The Rise Of Women Is Not The Fall Of Man“, the campaign is not to incise women to control men but is rather aimed at helping women gain control over themselves. As is known, self-control is a great key to attaining success and fulfillment in life.

Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ button to watch clips from their interviews below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

Kelvin is using his incredible gifts, skills and resources to draw society’s attention to key issues and to further strengthen the cause of women.

Keep scrolling and swipe to see more of the beautiful looks from the Women On The March (Volume 2) shoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku (@naa_ashorkor_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku (@naa_ashorkor_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Clauder (@jayclaudbeauty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

A tribute to Volume 1:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLE GOD 👑 (@kelvincentgh)

Credits

Muses

@joselyn_ dumas

@naa_ashorkor_

@iamamamcbrown

Creative director/ stylist @officialkelvincent @kelvincentgh

Dresses @epiphani_official

Photography @nueshot

Video @princedovlo

BTS @pancake.gh.ad

Venue @sohoaccra

JOSELYN’S GLAM TEAM

Makeup @makeupbyzulky

Lashes @knoweyelashes

Hair @oh_my_hairr

Hairstylist @wigsbygianii

Venue @sohoaccra

NAA ASHORKOR’S GLAM TEAM

Makeup @jayclaudbeauty

Lashes @knoweyelashes

Hairstylist @_hairmechanicgh

NANA AMA MCBROWN’S GLAM TEAM

Makeup @beauty_maven_

Lashes @knoweyelashes

Hair @naadsluxuryhair_

Hairstylist @hairzaddy__

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle