We Can’t Get Over MAJOR Style Moments While Hosting Martell’s Blue Swift Launch in SA
All eyes were on South African actor, radio DJ and TV Personality Nomalanga Shozi earlier in the week as she hosted Martell‘s Blue Swift launch in South Africa in show-stopping style.
The event brought the most glamorous stars under one roof. But the style star was unmissable, appearing in two high-octane looks.
For her first appearance, Nomlanga stunned in a blue one-shoulder Dore Fashion evening gown that showed off her enviable figure. She paired the look with dainty jewellery, bold makeup, a curly braided updo and bright white stiletto nails.
Her second look of the night featured a sculptural one-sleeve dress from CONNADE with intricate details complemented with a power shoulder. Adding that extra oomph to the look, Nomlanga opted for brown patent leather heeled boots. Finishing the look with dainty jewellery, a gorgeous makeup look and her braids wrapped up in a bun.
Credits
Look 1
Dress: @dorefashionsa
Makeup: @thuli_mua
Hair: @matlhogonolo_
Photography: @taff_murda_
Look 2
Dressed by Shelley Mokoena in @connade_
Boots: @stevemaddensa
Photography: @taff_murda_
Hair: @matlhogonolo_
Makeup: @thuli_mua
