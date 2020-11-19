Connect with us

See How Style Stars Styled Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 122

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 49

10+ Super Stylish Date Night Style Ideas from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian & South African BellaStylistas

Boity Thulo Dazzles on the Cover of Hype Magazine's New Issue

No Doubt - This Didi Olomide Outfit Is Exactly What We Need to Get Into the Spirit of Fall

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Unmissable Style and Beauty Stories This Week!

The Surefire Way To Make A Blazer Dress Look Extra Stylish, According to Toke Makinwa

Confirmed: Arese Ugwu Looked Stunning in This Custom Cinnamon Lagos Number

Need Chic Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Ini Edo's Fabulous Style!

See How Style Stars Styled Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 122

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@theladyvhodka
@annieidibia1
@whitneymaduekewm
@iambisola
@styleconnaisseur
@ilovemelmo
@isabella.edem
@realnomalanga
@chiziduru
@tams.lookbook

That wraps it up for Issue 122!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

