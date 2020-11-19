Zendaya Shines on the Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Multi-talented American actress Zendaya Coleman shines on three new Essence Magazine’s digital covers which is a special issue for its 50th-anniversary celebration and also the November/December 2020 Issue

In the issue, Zendaya talks about her history-making win as the youngest woman ever to win the Emmy for outstanding actress in a drama for her role in the Euphoria series, her support for young black designers and black photographers who lack support in Hollywood, the significance of her win to young black creatives and much more.

For the feature, Zendaya channelled the first black supermodel and the first black model to cover British Vogue Donyale Luna and recreated some of Donyale’s iconic shoots, Zendaya was styled by the talented designer Law Roach who did an excellent job in recreating uncannily similar outfits to Donyale’s past shoots.

Read excerpts from the interview on www.essence.com

The full story in the new issue will be available 24th of November

Credits
Photography: @abdmstudio
Writer: @sylviaobell
Creative Director&Stylist:@luxurylaw
Hair:@larryjarahsims
Makeup:@officialsheiks
Manicure:@chaunlegend
Set Design:@woodenladder

