You Need to See Mazelle Studio’s New Menswear Collection

Nigerian fashion house, Mazelle Studio’s has debuted the first collection from its menswear line. The capsule collection features T-shirts, matching sets, combat jackets and utility jumpsuits in earth tones, tie-dye and traditional adire fabrics.

According to the brand; “Staying true to the roots, the Mazelle Man pieces features uniquely made contemporary pieces, crafted exclusively for the every day modern man.”

See the full collection below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Creative credits

Creative Direction: Mariam Afolabi (@mizieee)

Set and Photography: Bolaji Odukoya (@bolajiodukoya_ @spookz_ )

Mazelle In-House Team:

In-house styling: Johnny Mattired @johnny.mattired__

Set and Assistant Creative Direction: Femi Oluwayemi (@femioluwayemi ) Lukman Sarumi (@sir_rumz) Temi Adewale ( @temi_adewale )

Model: Mike Iyanda and Korede Bisiriyu of @Jabarimodels

Oluchi Ekeruche