Connect with us

Style

You Need to See Mazelle Studio's New Menswear Collection

Style

Zendaya Shines on the Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover

Style

See How Style Stars Styled Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 122

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 49

Style

10+ Super Stylish Date Night Style Ideas from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian & South African BellaStylistas

Style

Boity Thulo Dazzles on the Cover of Hype Magazine's New Issue

Style

No Doubt - This Didi Olomide Outfit Is Exactly What We Need to Get Into the Spirit of Fall

Style

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Unmissable Style and Beauty Stories This Week!

Style

The Surefire Way To Make A Blazer Dress Look Extra Stylish, According to Toke Makinwa

Style

You Need to See Mazelle Studio’s New Menswear Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Nigerian fashion house, Mazelle Studio’s has debuted the first collection from its menswear line. The capsule collection features T-shirts, matching sets, combat jackets and utility jumpsuits in earth tones, tie-dye and traditional adire fabrics.

According to the brand; “Staying true to the roots, the Mazelle Man pieces features uniquely made contemporary pieces, crafted exclusively for the every day modern man.

See the full collection below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Creative credits
Creative Direction: Mariam Afolabi (@mizieee)
Set and Photography: Bolaji Odukoya (@bolajiodukoya_ @spookz_ )
Mazelle In-House Team:
In-house styling: Johnny Mattired @johnny.mattired__
Set and Assistant Creative Direction: Femi Oluwayemi (@femioluwayemi ) Lukman Sarumi (@sir_rumz) Temi Adewale ( @temi_adewale )
Model: Mike Iyanda and Korede Bisiriyu of @Jabarimodels
Oluchi Ekeruche

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People!

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues
Advertisement
css.php