Update Your Owambe Looks with Lucky Enemuo’s New Collection tagged “Timeless”

Menswear brand Lucky Enemuo has just launched its new collection titled “Timeless”.

This collection depicts the transcendence of style from one generation to the next. The designer believes that fashion comes and goes, but the style is eternal.

This collection is inspired by simple lines, attention to detail, and the concept of everyday luxury. The subtle accents and expert craftsmanship make the biggest impact. The intent is for this collection to that stand the test of time.

Every piece from this collection will have you cherish them even when you wear them 70 years from now, you feel exactly how you feel today.

See the full Collection below

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits

Brand: @luckyenemuo

Models: @that.architect |@dmitri_ladoski

Styling: @thestyleinfidel

Photography/ Set Design:@the.alfe

Makeup: @casskoncept