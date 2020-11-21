6 Times Dorathy Bachor served Unmissable Curvy Fashion Inspiration!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

BBNaija 2020 housemate Dorathy Bachor won our hearts on screen not only with her fun, bubbly personality but also with the bold and vibrant way she expressed her fashion and beauty choices. Now, post-the reality TV show, we are convinced that every single outfit she puts on is almost perfect — not just in general but perfect for her curves.

Whether she’s dressed up for a glamorous red carpet or off-duty look for press rounds, every single one of her outfits is dauntless and tasteful. Today, we are inspired by Dorathy’s LEWKS and have rounded up some of her latest outfits to inspire your next #ootd – you’re welcome!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

