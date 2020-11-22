WATCH: Perfect Your Lace Frontal Game With This Super Simple Bregha Tutorial!

In a new video, makeup artist and influencer Bregha shows us how to effortlessly install a lace frontal in this simple tutorial.

On her Instagram she shared:

How to flawlessly install a lace frontal ft @flawlessfits.ng ✨ I waited a whole month to be able to say this: NEW MONTH, NEW HAIR 😁. Now that’s it’s off my chest🤣, let’s get into this luxurious wig by @flawlessfits.ng ! Now, I’m a hair novice but Novice and all i recognized this as gooooood hair 👌🏾and here’s why: Hair Texture: It’s thick from root to tail! (Super Double drawn )

Length : it’s described as 14” but it’s looks even longer than 14” while it’s curled🤩

Color : A Chestnut Brown, it was originally black then bleached and dyed Chestnut brown 🌰 without affecting its texture.

Density: 300grams, like I said it’s thick thick 👌🏾 Overall verdict: This is the good good hair! Luxury with a capital L ! 😍 Wig install – @dharmsung ✨👌🏾

We’re saying goodbye to stressful lace fronts and wig gaffes this new tutorial!

Watch now:

