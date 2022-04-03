Connect with us

Everything You Need to Know About Exfoliation, Thanks Bregha!

Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup

Makeup Tutorial: Here's how to Achieve Bomb Blue Smokey Eyes - Thanks Uche Natori

Taymesan's Accelerate TV Cover Is Here and It's a Must-See!

5 Date-Night Hair Ideas to Capture all the Attention!

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin That "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Swears By 

BN Beauty: Ohemaa Bonsu's New Video shows you the Proper Way to Highlight & Contour

Published

22 hours ago

 on

A glowing, radiant complexion is something we all desire. As we age, this goal becomes harder since cell turnover slows down, and dead skin cells can leave us looking dull. A good thing to know is that a proper exfoliating routine can safely and effectively remove dead skin cells from your face and body, restoring your healthy, vibrant glow. 

Ready to restore your skin’s healthy glow? Beauty vlogger Bregha is out with a new video where she discusses everything you need to know about exfoliation.

She wrote on her channel:

Exfoliation is removing dead skin cells. It’s a technique used to decongest the skin & it allows better penetration of your active ingredients.

Exfoliation is NOT a quick fix to get lighter skin, but it can improve hyperpigmentation over time. I prefer chemical exfoliants over facial scrubs. Chemical exfoliants (AHA’s & BHA’s) are gentle and have many more benefits to the skin other than exfoliation.

At the moment, I don’t recommend facial scrubs because it’s too harsh. It is very easy to get carried away with over-exfoliation. Be careful…. Over-exfoliation = more hyperpigmentation, increased skin sensitivity (soreness) & premature ageing. Lastly, if you have a skincare concern…DON’T self medicate.

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

