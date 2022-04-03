Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup

Connect with us

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Bonsu Beauty founder and beauty vlogger, Ohemaa Bonsu has created her career tackling representation issues for darker-skinned women of colour and addressing diversity in the beauty industry whilst providing beauty hacks and solutions.

She recently put out a video showing easy-to-do steps on how to completely do away with under-eye creasing and lines so the concealer and makeup can stay laid and intact for the entire day.

She briefly put on her YouTube channel saying:

Let’s get the under eye lines all the way together with 5 simple tips, so they can stop creasing when we apply concealer on it.

