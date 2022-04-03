Beauty
Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup
Bonsu Beauty founder and beauty vlogger, Ohemaa Bonsu has created her career tackling representation issues for darker-skinned women of colour and addressing diversity in the beauty industry whilst providing beauty hacks and solutions.
She recently put out a video showing easy-to-do steps on how to completely do away with under-eye creasing and lines so the concealer and makeup can stay laid and intact for the entire day.
She briefly put on her YouTube channel saying:
Let’s get the under eye lines all the way together with 5 simple tips, so they can stop creasing when we apply concealer on it.