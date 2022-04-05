Connect with us

4 Celebrity Buzz Cuts to Inspire Your Next Haircut – You're Welcome!

3 hours ago

You have come to the right place if you’re looking for a sign to shave your head and get a buzz cut.

Buzz cuts are no longer just for the bold and daring. Honestly, it’s one of the most talked-about haircuts for good reasons. The number of celebrities stepping out with shaved heads seems to be increasing every week. From Tiffany haddish‘s platinum blonde rendition to Cynthia Erivo‘s silver buzz, move over pixie, the buzz cut is having a moment.

Buzz cuts are easy to manage and give you more styling options, including colour, creative details, and fade. If you are searching for a fresh start and the ultimate reset, let these BellaStylistas inspire your transformation.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish wowed us all when she debuted a new platinum buzz cut on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. From there onwards, she has dominated every red carpet with different variations of the buzz cut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo and her signature silver buzz cut have no problem stealing the show on the red carpet. And, as one might expect from a woman who favours a sterling-hued cut, Cynthia knows how to up the wow factor on her evening-out makeup looks, sometimes matching her brows with her hair colour of choice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Michaela Coel 

We sincerely can’t keep up with Michaela Coel’s hair transformations. However, her signature buzz cut, which was inspired by Black Panther’s Danai Gurira, according to Michaela in a tweet in 2018, shows off her enviable facial bone structure, and it just always adds that extra oomph to her look.

Nancy.E.Isime

Nancy’s buzz cut is as famous as she is. The media IT girl isn’t afraid to rock her cut to any event and has been inspiring women to take the plunge ever since. With Nancy, there are no holds barred when it comes to styling, and she adds creative details like swirly lines, fades and so on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

