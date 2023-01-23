6 Easy Tips for Better Looking Skin in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

It’s not too late to have skincare goals for 2023. You can start today by taking a few steps to achieve your “good skin day” throughout the year. Typically, this could mean fewer breakouts, a plumper complexion, less hyperpigmentation, or even just looking like you got loads of sleep.

To stick to the skincare resolutions, incorporate them into your daily routines. Healthy skin is beautiful skin, so it’s essential to practice good habits and care for your skin with intention from when you wake in the morning until you retreat for the night.

If one of your 2023 goals is to achieve healthier, happier skin, look no further than these six steps.

Get a handle on skin picking

If you pick at your skin mindlessly, particularly if you experience breakouts, you could worsen them. We know it can be tempting to squeeze or pop a spot, but this bad habit can force bacteria and pus deeper into the skin, making the pimple more swollen and red. Popping breakouts can also cause scarring or leave permanent pits in your skin.

Don’t forget to Hydrate

Many people underestimate the power of drinking water and the positive effects it can have on your skin and your overall health. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, protecting you, storing lipids and water, preventing fluid loss and serving as thermoregulation. Drinking more water is the most natural way to get that beaming, glowing, healthy skin we all want.

Cleanse Your Skin Properly

The benefits of double cleansing are plentiful—smoother skin, a more thorough clean, and better product absorption. Use a gentle cleansing milk or oil first to remove all of the grime that sits on top of your skin, and use a cleanser that suits your skin type to finish the job.

Moisturize Regularly

Keeping your skin hydrated is synonymous with achieving a glowing complexion. Dry skin may cause redness and irritation, so it’s crucial to moisturize your skin regularly. People with sensitive skin may want to avoid moisturizers that contain fragrances or alcohol, as these may cause further irritation. Instead, try using a tested and trusted medical-grade moisturizer.

Wear Sunscreen Every Day

Sunscreen is essential for all skin types and complexions. Sun exposure may cause long-term damage to your skin, so it’s crucial to wear sunscreen daily and reapply regularly. Even in cold or cloudy weather, protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Choose a medical-grade, physical sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Visit a Dermatologist Regularly

In this new year, make it a point to visit your dermatologist regularly. Unfortunately, many people forget to take care of their skin until a problem arises, which can be detrimental to maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Regular visits to your dermatologist will help you prevent skin problems.