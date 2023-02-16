Connect with us

MAJOR: Aya Nakamura Is The Newly Appointed Global Ambassador for Lancôme

6 Easy Tips for Better Looking Skin in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

A Guide To Laying A Super Flat Wig, Courtesy Beauty By Bemi

How to Keep Your Makeup in Place All Day, According to Ale Jay

5 Makeup Mistakes You Are Probably Making, According to Dimma Umeh

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

Hannah Iribhogbe is Representing Nigeria at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant | Here's How to Vote for Her

Meet the African Beauty Queens Flying their Flags at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

The 7 Hair Trends You’ll See All Of 2023 – You’re Welcome!

The 7 Makeup Trends to Look Out for in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

MAJOR: Aya Nakamura Is The Newly Appointed Global Ambassador for Lancôme

35 mins ago

Malian-French pop singer Aya Coco Danioko known by her stage name Aya Nakamura has been tapped as a global brand ambassador for luxury beauty brand Lancôme alongside South Korean model-turned-actress Hoyeon Jung.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, the singer talks about what drew her to become Lancôme‘s global ambassador:

In my opinion, Lancôme has always been the reference brand for cosmetics, and I think it’s cool to partner with this brand because it will be surprising. We have a lot of projects coming up that are super exciting, and we’re excited to unveil all that.

Aya and Hoyeon’s appointments come shortly after Emma Chamberlain became a Lancôme global ambassador. Such new faces, with large Gen Z fan bases, do not mark a change in paradigm for the brand, but an evolution, according to Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme international president, at L’Oréal.

What are the channels that make them a source of inspiration? That changes,” she said. “These women have founded their success on a referential that differs from that of the previous generation — and that’s a significant change.

As to what Aya’s key beauty secrets are? “Beauty is all-encompassing — style, makeup, hair and attitude. If you are confident in yourself and you appreciate who you are, people will feel it”.

