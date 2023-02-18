Trust Us,  Ale Jay’s Detailed Full Glam Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Everyone loves a simple, natural makeup look, but occasionally it’s nice to get full-face makeup. Honestly, it never hurts to be a little more glamorous—even if you don’t have somewhere super fancy to go.

Whether you’re getting ready for a girls’ night or a hot date, a glam makeup look will serve you well. From a full-coverage concealer to contour and highlighting, Kenyan beauty vlogger Ale Jay has released a new video detailing her application tips and tricks.

WATCH