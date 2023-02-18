Connect with us

Beauty

Trust Us,  Ale Jay’s Detailed Full Glam Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Beauty

MAJOR: Aya Nakamura Is The Newly Appointed Global Ambassador for Lancôme

Beauty

6 Easy Tips for Better Looking Skin in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

Beauty

A Guide To Laying A Super Flat Wig, Courtesy Beauty By Bemi

Beauty

How to Keep Your Makeup in Place All Day, According to Ale Jay

Beauty

5 Makeup Mistakes You Are Probably Making, According to Dimma Umeh

Beauty News

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

Beauty Scoop

Hannah Iribhogbe is Representing Nigeria at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant | Here's How to Vote for Her

Beauty Events Scoop

Meet the African Beauty Queens Flying their Flags at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

Beauty

The 7 Hair Trends You’ll See All Of 2023 – You’re Welcome!

Beauty

Trust Us,  Ale Jay’s Detailed Full Glam Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Everyone loves a simple, natural makeup look, but occasionally it’s nice to get full-face makeup. Honestly, it never hurts to be a little more glamorous—even if you don’t have somewhere super fancy to go.

Whether you’re getting ready for a girls’ night or a hot date, a glam makeup look will serve you well. From a full-coverage concealer to contour and highlighting, Kenyan beauty vlogger Ale Jay has released a new video detailing her application tips and tricks.

WATCH

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?
css.php