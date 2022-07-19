Style
BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Looked Divine in White at The Gray Man Premiere
South African actor and Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu stunned when she attended the world premiere of Netflix’s The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Underground Railroad actor looked effortlessly chic in a Good American white faux leather backless strap dress featuring centre lace-ups. The form-fitting look accentuated her enviable figure. We love how she paired the look with pink accessories — a Giorgio Armani circle mini tote and sparkly pumps.
The beauty once again played with pink, this time as a popping eye look teamed up with fluttering lashes, opting for her signature buzz cut accented by pearl hair clips. The rest of her makeup was luminous and soft.
Credits
Dress: @goodamerican
Bag: @giorgioarmani