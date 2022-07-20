Connect with us

Here's All the Inspo You Need for A Week in Style, Thanks Stephanie Owusu

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Looked Divine in White at The Gray Man Premiere

Outfit Inspiration: This Didi Stone Look Is For Closing Major Deals On A Monday

8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

We Are Crushing Hard On Issa Rae's Scene-Stealing Look At Her Latest Outing

You Need to Try Sisi Yemmie’s Braised Vegetable Rice Recipe This Weekend

Lani Adeoye is the First African to Win the "Salone Satellite" Competition in Milan!

Our Style Stars Look Divine in White this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 199

WATCH: V&A Museum's Exclusive Video Interview with Legendary Fashion Designer – Shade Thomas-Fahm

Everything You Need To Know About Idris & Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Genderless Skincare Brand

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle content creator and style star Stephanie Owusu is who we are drawing stellar fashion inspiration from this week, and rightfully so.

The Ghanaian #BellaStylista has a simple yet chic sense of style. Her affinity for tasteful colour combos has us obsessed. From perfectly curated colour palettes to appealing monochromatic fits, you can always count on Stephanie to come through with an endless supply of stunning ensembles.

Are you looking for some inspiration this week? We have selected seven stylish fits based on Stephanie Owusu’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

A white dress styled with a black jacket and accessories is a surefire way to own and turn heads in every room or meeting you walk into.

Tuesday 

We love a gorgeous ‘all-black everything’ moment!

Wednesday

What’s a Wednesday without a chic pink look?

Thursday

This delicious chestnut look is the perfect way to lead up to the weekend. 

Friday

A graphic tee and edgy ripped jeans are a dope combo for a casual work day.

Saturday 

This cute two-piece is perfect for running errands and looking good at it during the weekends.

Sunday 

We love a look that can take you from brunch with the gals to the perfect date later in the evening.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

css.php