We Are Crushing Hard On Issa Rae's Scene-Stealing Look At Her Latest Outing

Published

18 mins ago

 on

We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. Issa looked gorgeous in green while attending the premiere of her new HBO Max comedy series, Rap Sh**, held at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

 

Issa was the centre of attention in a green satin number. The form-fitting mini dress was complete with spaghetti straps, a plunging deep V-neckline and ruched detailing. She pulled out all the stops with the perfect accessories to match the look, including shimmery metallic heels and gold hoop earrings.

 

For the occasion, she wore her hair in sleek two-tone braids and glowy makeup featuring bold eyelashes, glossy lips and sultry grey eyeshadow, all highlighting her glowing complexion.

 

Credits

Hair: @lovingyourhair
Face: @joannasimkin
Nails: @nails_by_yoko
Styling: @jasonrembert / @shameelahhicks / @matthewreisman

