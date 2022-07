In this video, Sisi Yemmie shows us how to whip up the perfect braised vegetable rice plus a special sauce, and honestly, the results are visually satisfying. So if you are thinking of trying something different with your family, or hosting a few friends or folks later, one of our fave culinary content creators is just in time for the perfect meal idea.

Enjoy the full video below!

