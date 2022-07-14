Connect with us

Lani Adeoye is the First African to Win the "Salone Satellite" Competition in Milan!

Nigerian-Canadian designer Lani Adeoye won the first prize at Milan’s Salone Satellite Exhibition, breaking the record as the first African to ever attain the award. Salone Satellite is the most prestigious design competition in the world for designers under 35. It is a platform under Italy’s Salone del Mobile Milano which just celebrated its 60th anniversary. 

For this year’s competition, 600 designers participated from over 48 countries, and she received first place in Nigeria. Lani is one artist changing the African Narrative and showcasing Nigeria in a positive spotlight. She designed ten luxurious lighting and furniture pieces and debuted her new EKAABO collection, all handmade in Nigeria and shipped to Italy. This ambitious venture was executed with the support of LGK Foundation, VFD GroupNorthWest Petroleum & Gas Co Ltd, Mystose LtdTalent XReni Folawiyo and El Anatsui.

For the award section titled: Design for our Future Selves, she designed and produced a dignified walker called ‘RemX‘ inspired by her Grandfather (Remi). The unconventional sculptural look of the walker empowers and uplifts the user’s spirit. It challenges the standard clinical view of most walkers.  

Salone del Mobile receives 400,000 visitors, showcases over 2,300 creative companies and welcomes 5000 journalists yearly in Milan. She debuted her Ekaabo Collection on the most respected global design stage, celebrating Nigerian Culture through contemporary lenses and challenging the perception of African Design. Her luxurious exhibition pieces included: three futuristic hanging metal lights, an Aso-Oke and bronze Oba chair, a woven leather chaise lounger, an embellished ottoman and two mixed media side tables. Lani Adeoye’s works have been featured widely internationally and are being collected by Museums including Germany’s Die Neue Sammlung Museum and Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts

