Yvonne Jegede is the Chicest Style Inspo You Need Right Now!
Melanin diva, Yvonne Jegede is a beauty to behold in this exclusive new photoshoot.
Donning a chic Erica Moore brand dress, the Nollywood actress has got us totally tripping in this COVID-19 themed shoot.
She completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lips done by Zar Beautie, accompanied with a bob weave from Eboss Hair.
Check on it!
Photo Credit:
Photographer @bygreatview
Hair @ebosshair
Makeup @zarbeautie
Designer @ericamoorebrand