Yvonne Jegede is the Chicest Style Inspo You Need Right Now!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Melanin diva, Yvonne Jegede is a beauty to behold in this exclusive new photoshoot.

Donning a chic Erica Moore brand dress, the Nollywood actress has got us totally tripping in this COVID-19 themed shoot.

She completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lips done by Zar Beautie, accompanied with a bob weave from Eboss Hair.

Check on it!

Photo Credit:

Photographer @bygreatview
Hair @ebosshair
Makeup @zarbeautie
Designer @ericamoorebrand 

