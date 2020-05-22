Yvonne Jegede is the Chicest Style Inspo You Need Right Now!

Melanin diva, Yvonne Jegede is a beauty to behold in this exclusive new photoshoot.

Donning a chic Erica Moore brand dress, the Nollywood actress has got us totally tripping in this COVID-19 themed shoot.

She completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lips done by Zar Beautie, accompanied with a bob weave from Eboss Hair.

Check on it!

Photo Credit:

Photographer @bygreatview

Hair @ebosshair

Makeup @zarbeautie

Designer @ericamoorebrand