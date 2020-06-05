New Music + Video: Avala – Iran Obinrin (Female Lineage)

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BBNaija Pepper Dem star and singer, Avala is back with a new single “Iran Obinrin”.

“Iran Obinrin” means the “Female Lineage” and it praises the women. Women of all colours and ages. It delivers a message to everyone that women are powerful

She also released a video collage of successful women from different fields of life, who have inspired and continue to inspire the next generation of successful black women.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video:

