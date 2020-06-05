Music
New Music + Video: Avala – Iran Obinrin (Female Lineage)
BBNaija Pepper Dem star and singer, Avala is back with a new single “Iran Obinrin”.
“Iran Obinrin” means the “Female Lineage” and it praises the women. Women of all colours and ages. It delivers a message to everyone that women are powerful
She also released a video collage of successful women from different fields of life, who have inspired and continue to inspire the next generation of successful black women.
Listen to the track below:
Watch the video: