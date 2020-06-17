Still on the road of forgiveness, and letting what happened in the “house stay in the house”, last night’s episode was about the #BBNaija ladies.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and the ladies chatted about those they were close to and not close with, and the housemates present were– Tacha, Mercy, Jackye, Thelma, Venita, Enkay, Cindy, Esther and Diane. They addressed some of their moments of distrust, side talks, while some just allowed bygones to be bygones.

Esther-Diane Love Triangle

Mercy and Diane spoke about Esther’s strategy – love or what may appear like it. Mercy seemed unconvinced about the Froster-ship. According to her, Esther was only using her relationship with Frodd as a strategy. Mercy said, “Esther left her friends twice for the guys she liked (Nelson and Frodd)” and she was offended by that.

Diane and Esther were friends before Mercy came into the picture, and Diane pointed out Esther’s transfer of emotions from Nelson to Frodd despite knowing she had a soft spot for Nelson, as an act of betrayal.

Esther explained that why she stepped back from the ‘Mercy-Diane’ friendship was because she felt she was trying too hard, and they didn’t need a third wheel. Talking about their friendship after the house— “we are still close, but not as close as she should have been”.

Venita and Jackye also agreed that they felt sad seeing Frodd get played by Esther and stylishly put it in words that Esther wasn’t deserving of Frodd’s pure love towards her.

A fun game

Ebuka told the ladies to share their genuine thoughts with a simple game, whereby he asks a question, and the housemates write a name of who comes to mind.

For the first three questions, Esther’s name appeared a lot, mostly from Cindy. For the least trusted in the house, Cindy chooses Esther.

Enkay pointed out how Esther was the toughest to get along with. For who ate a lot, the housemates said Cindy, Enkay, Esther.

