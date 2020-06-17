This Graphic Designer revealed She wasn’t Paid for her Work in “Living in Bondage” & Now She’s Getting Her Dues

A graphic designer, identified as Louisajlo on Twitter called out Ramsey Nouah over non-payment for services rendered on “Living in Bondage” movie production.

She admitted to not having a signed contract after she was contacted for the job in 2018, and said that the down payment she requested for was also not given because the media director for the blockbuster told her then that the budget had not been approved.

@Louisajilo pointed out that they told her the designs weren’t good enough, but somehow the designs still were used for the movie.

Her tweets:

Kate Henshaw responded to the graphic designer’s tweets, saying she’ll reach out to Ramsey Nouah. After reaching out to the film director, Kate disclosed that the media director who hired the graphic designer for the job was passing off her designs as his.

She tweeted:

An update from Louisajlo:

UPDATE Twitter, I made that thread not to indict anybody but to sensitize about the issue and I am grateful that everyone was supportive to me. I didn't have a direct contact to Ramsey or the crew that is why I used social media. You can see I even tagged the wrong handle. — Louisajlo (@louisajlo) June 17, 2020

Thank you so much to everyone who have helped me with this. Thank you @HenshawKate I really don't know everyone's handles but I am utterly grateful. — Louisajlo (@louisajlo) June 17, 2020

Ramsey Nouah on his part, here’s a tweet from him: