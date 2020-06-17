Connect with us

Scoop

This Graphic Designer revealed She wasn’t Paid for her Work in “Living in Bondage” & Now She’s Getting Her Dues

Scoop

These Throwbacks of Adekunle Gold & Falz are So Funny

Scoop Sweet Spot

Emma Nyra's Twins are so Adorable

Movies & TV Scoop

Did You Miss Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show? Let's Fill You In

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Dads Can't Get Enough of their Cute Kids

Scoop

Here's What D'banj Is Saying About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Scoop

Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Scoop

“Never has there been an incident of abuse in my home…” Chioma on Domestic Violence Rumours

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

Scoop

This is Naira Marley's Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

Scoop

This Graphic Designer revealed She wasn’t Paid for her Work in “Living in Bondage” & Now She’s Getting Her Dues

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A graphic designer, identified as Louisajlo on Twitter called out Ramsey Nouah over non-payment for services rendered on “Living in Bondage” movie production.

She admitted to not having a signed contract after she was contacted for the job in 2018, and said that the down payment she requested for was also not given because the media director for the blockbuster told her then that the budget had not been approved.

@Louisajilo pointed out that they told her the designs weren’t good enough, but somehow the designs still were used for the movie.

Her tweets:

Kate Henshaw responded to the graphic designer’s tweets, saying she’ll reach out to Ramsey Nouah. After reaching out to the film director, Kate disclosed that the media director who hired the graphic designer for the job was passing off her designs as his.

She tweeted:

An update from Louisajlo:

Ramsey Nouah on his part, here’s a tweet from him:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Bisola Borha – The Planner Extraordinaire – Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Here’s Why Tiktok Should Be Your Top Social App

Olawunmi Adegoke: Manage Your Emotions

For Girls & Women in Nigeria, Sexual Assault & Rape is the Reality of their Daily Lives & It Needs to End!

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Advertisement
css.php