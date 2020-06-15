Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Chizi Duru, Tolani Ayo-Vaughan, Sarah Langa And More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!
Nyane Lebajoa
Sarah Langa
Ronke Raji
Tolani Ayo-Vaughan
Chizi Duru
Temitope Adesina
Ayanda & Lungile Thabethe
Lola OJ
Yemisi ‘Serrabellum’ Abraham
