Connect with us

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Chizi Duru, Tolani Ayo-Vaughan, Sarah Langa And More

Beauty BN TV Style

How to Effortlessly Slay with the Right Pose in Every Photo, Thanks to Dodos Uvieghara

Beauty BN TV

Get Ready with Ronke Raji on this New Vlog

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Dodos Uvieghara, Lungile Thabethe And More

Beauty Promotions

Discover Deep Relaxation & Comfort at Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa in Abuja 🧖🏾‍♀️

Beauty BN TV

You Have to See Alicia Keys' Skincare & Hair Routine

Beauty Promotions

Caring for Your Coils During Isolation

Beauty

Makeup Artist Lungile Thabethe Showed Us Her Nighttime Skin Routine—and It's Mind Blowing

Beauty BN TV

Calling All Faux Loc Lovers - Get Some Inspo from Ronke Raji’s New Tutorial

Beauty BN TV

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Achieve a Full Fluffy Brow | WATCH

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Chizi Duru, Tolani Ayo-Vaughan, Sarah Langa And More

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Nyane Lebajoa

Sarah Langa

Ronke Raji

Tolani Ayo-Vaughan

 Chizi Duru

Temitope Adesina

Ayanda & Lungile Thabethe

Lola OJ

Yemisi ‘Serrabellum’ Abraham

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Lagos State

Jessica Ireju: Dear Cocoa, You Are The Best Parts of Me

Advertisement
css.php