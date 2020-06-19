Connect with us

Inspector General of Police Orders Probe of D’Banj over Rape Allegation

Brazil Becomes Second Country to Hit One Million Cases | #COVID19 Updates

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki defects to PDP

Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire shares Preventive Measures for #COVID19 Fatality Rate

Special Adviser to Ajimobi Debunks Death Rumors about the Former Governor

What EFCC Is Saying About the Arrest of Hushpuppi

Obinwanne Okeke Pleads Guilty to $11 Million Fraud

What Is D'Banj Doing?

FAAN announces Guidelines for Flights + More Updates

Nigeria's Entertainment Industry is mourning Dan Foster with Touching Tributes

BellaNaija.com

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the rape allegation levelled against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo.

According to Punch, the probe follows a petition written by Seyitan’s lawyer. The letter was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Parts of the letter reads:

I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020, received from Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners on the above-underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

A couple of weeks ago, Seyitan shared in a Twitter thread that she was rape after the All White Rendezvous Party in Eko Atlantic, December 2018. She’d lodged into Glee Hotel, the same hotel D’Banj had lodged his staff members.

She woke up to find D’Banj in her room, and when she asked what he was doing there, he asked her “if she was a baby” before sexually assaulting her.

D’Banj’s team released a statement denying the accusations, describing them as “deep-dated lies” and a “calculated attempt to ruin Dbanj’s long-standing character and career.”

The matter went sour on Wednesday with reports of Seyitan in police custody, and allegedly coerced to retract her accusations.

