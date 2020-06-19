Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki defects to PDP

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), days after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki is said to have resigned after APC’s screening committee for the Edo State governorship election, declared him unfit to contest the election. Obaseki was disqualified on the grounds that his academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates were “defective”.

A tweet shared on the official Twitter page of the PDP reads:

Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO