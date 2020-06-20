Brazil Becomes Second Country to Hit One Million Cases | #COVID19 Updates

Coronavirus cases exceed 19,000 as Nigeria records 667 more cases

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 19,147 following the announcement of 667 new cases on Friday. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Out of the 667 new cases, 281 were recorded in Lagos, 48 in Abia, 45 in Oyo, 38 in FCT, 37 in Ogun, 31 in Enugu, 23 in Ondo, 21 in Plateau, 19 in Edo, 18 in Delta, 18 in Rivers, 17 in Bayelsa, 17 in Akwa Ibom, 14 in Kaduna, 12 in Kano, 9 in Bauchi, 4 in Gombe, 3 in Osun, 3 in Benue, 3 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 2 in Ekiti and 1 in Borno State.

In total, Nigeria has now discharged 6,581 patients from various isolation centres across the country, while 487 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility

A total of 1,283 patients have been discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 98 coronavirus patients. The patients tested negative twice for the virus.

The Lagos State Ministry of Heath made this known in a Twitter announcement on Friday. It says a total of 1,283 patients had been successfully managed and discharged in the state.

Today, 98 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 27 females and 71 males were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The patients: 23 from Onikan, 17 from Gbagada, 14 from Agidingbi, one from Paelon Centre (an accredited private facility), four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 17 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 22 from LUTH Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1,283.

An update on the 2nd evacuation flight from the United States of America to Nigeria

A second evacuation flight for Nigerians in the USA arrived Murtala Muhammed Airport in the early hours of today.

Here is a statement shared by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Efforts the Ogun State government are employing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday announced directives in measures to flatten the pandemic.

Good people of Ogun State, find highlights of my update on strategies we are employing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic: Within 14 days, precisely as at Monday, 15th June 2020, we had recorded a total of 586 COVID-19, marking over 85% increase in the 316 cases as at 4th June, an increase of 270 or over 85% in just 14 days. Even as we have thankfully discharged a total of 315 patients, we have sadly recorded 15 related deaths. This brings the unfortunate reality of this growingly serious situation, which has inevitably influenced my announcement in my last related press briefing regarding the reopening of religious centres today, 19th June. We, as a Government charged with the first responsibility of protecting her people, will not be reopening our churches and mosques. This follows intense deliberations with religious leaders, who were rationally in agreement with us. In addition, the extant guiding regulations remain in place, as regards the wearing of facemasks, interstate travel ban, intermittent lockdown, work, and public transport. Compliance with these measures will continue to be monitored by the Task Force we set up for this purpose. I thank all our frontline workers, supporting personnel and private organisations for their sacrifice. Together, we will defeat this pandemic. Please, stay safe.

— Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) June 19, 2020

Brazil becomes the second country to hit one million cases

The Brazilian health ministry says the country’s record case spike is partly due to “instability” in how some populous states reported their data.

On Friday, Brazil reported 54,711 fresh cases, higher than any single-day increase in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In total, Brazil now has 1,032,913 confirmed coronavirus cases. In addition, there were more than 1,200 deaths for the fourth consecutive day, taking the total to nearly 49,000.

Morocco records biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Morocco’s Health Ministry reported 539 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the biggest daily rise so far. There are now 9,613 confirmed cases in Morocco, with a mortality rate of 2.2% and a recovery rate of 84.5%, according to official figures.

India records its highest number of new cases

India has recorded its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases for a third consecutive day. In the 24 hours, 14,516 new infections and 375 deaths were reported across the country. In total India has reported 395,048 coronavirus cases and 12,948 deaths, according to John Hopkins University tally.