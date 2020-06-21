Jigawa State Now Has Only One Active COVID-19 Patient in Isolation | Check Out Other Updates

661 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 230 cases were recorded in Lagos, 127 in Rivers, 83 in Delta, 60 in the FCT, 51 in Oyo, 31 in Edo, 27 in Bayelsa, 25 in Kaduna, 13 in Plateau, 6 in Ondo, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Ekiti, 2 in Kano and 1 in Borno.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 19,808 cases of COVID-19. 6,718 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 506 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/m6ZlZ6k1jD — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020

*********************************

One active case left in isolation as 316 patient recovers in Jigawa State

The Jigawa state government on Saturday said it now has only one active COVID-19 case in its isolation centres after 316 other patients recovered. Governor Badaru Abubakar confirmed this in a press briefing at the State House in Dutse, the state capital.

Abubakar also said his government was suspending the border closure with the neighbouring states of Kano, Bauchi, Katsina and Yobe.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Jigawa had reported a total of 317 cases of the novel coronavirus with 9 casualties, as of Friday evening.

“Fellow citizens of Jigawa state, I am pleased to inform you that our COVID-19 response strategy is continuously yielding results,” the Governor said.

He also announced the temporary closure of the isolation centre at Fanisau “pending the time we get new COVID-19 patients above the capacity of our main isolation centre.”

COVID 19: ONE ACTIVE CASE LEFT IN ISOLATION AS 316 PATIENTS RECOVER IN JIGAWA The Jigawa state government on Saturday said it now has only one active COVID-19 case in its isolation centres after 316 other patients recovered. Governor Badaru Abubakar confirmed this in a press pic.twitter.com/crbFgCjaAS — JIGAWA GOVERNMENT HOUSE (@SankaraJgh) June 20, 2020

*********************************

China records 26 new Covid-19 cases

China recorded 26 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 22 of which were in the capital Beijing, according to the National Health Commission. All cases were considered local transmission, except for one person in Fujian who is reported to be an imported case.

*********************************

India records 15,413 new COVID-19 cases

India passed the 400,000 case mark on Sunday, after recording 15,413 new Covid-19 infections, according to John Hopkins University tally. That was India’s highest daily number of recorded cases, and the fourth consecutive day the country had seen its biggest numbers of new infections.

India also recorded 306 deaths in the past 24 hours, data showed. The country now has 410,461 cases, including 13,254 recorded deaths.

*********************************

The US reports more than 33,700 new coronavirus cases

The United States had at least 2,254,662 cases of coronavirus at the end of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. At least 119,719 people have died in the US from coronavirus.

The country recorded an additional 33,701 cases and 607 reported deaths on Saturday. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.

*********************************

D.L. Hughley tests positive for coronavirus

Actor and comedian, D.L. Hughley has tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on stage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night. Hughley announced his diagnosis in an Instagram video post published Saturday night.

“When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which I was very dehydrated. But it turns out they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for Covid-19 which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said in his post.

*******************

Photo Credit:

@Sankarajgh