Edo State Governor Obaseki Resigns from APC

Edo State seating governor, Godwin Obaseki has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki is said to have resigned after APC’s screening committee for the Edo State governorship election, declared him unfit to contest the election. Obaseki was disqualified on the grounds that his academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates were “defective”.

Announcing the news of his resignation on Twitter, Obaseki wrote:

I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari.

We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

However, Obaseki has not announced his next move.

BellaNaija.com

