Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the #BBNaija Reunion Show

"My self-confidence came from being disregarded by people" Tacha on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch "Rosemary's Fight"

Will Khalil Confess His True Feelings to Faa? Find on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

Jamie Foxx has already started his Physical Transformation to Play Mike Tyson

Don’t Miss this New Episode of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

Everything You Missed on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Wednesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was an Eye-Opener for Titans & Mercenaries

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija season 4 reunion show has come to an end after a couple of weeks on pure entertainment from the housemates.

Click here for all the drama.

We loved watching the housemates resolve their issues, grow and unlearn different things about themselves. We also loved keeping an eye on the different outfits that host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wore. For his outfits, he was styled by Rhoda Ebun.

Here are all the looks he rocked.

Look 1 | @lookslikeagoodman

Look 2 | @vanskere

Look 3 | @bankolethomasofficial

Look 4 | @lookslikeagoodman

Look 5 | @okunoren

Photo Credit: @ebuka | @lookslikeagoodman | @theoladayo | @rhodaebun | @rtfcompany 

BellaNaija.com

